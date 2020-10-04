IPL 2020: MI to take on SRH at Sharjah stadium

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 04 2020, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2020, 15:08 ist
About: 

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first of the double header to be played today in the ongoing IPL 2020. The match will take place at 3pm. Levelled at 4 points each, MI and SRH stand at 3rd and 4th position respectively.

Related Videos