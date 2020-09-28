'Ponting motivates us, keeps negativity away'

Delhi Capitals' spinner Amit Mishra on Monday said that head coach Ricky Ponting is always motivating the players by trying to keep the negativity away and focusing on the right things. "I think Ponting has played cricket for a long period so he knows the mentality of everyone. He tells every player that there is no need of being over-confident. He knows how to motivate players, he is always positive and he is never talking any negative things. He is a very jolly person and he keeps the dressing room in the right frame of mind. He knows the nature of everyone and he knows how to handle everyone. If there is anything negative thing, then Ponting does not like to talk about it and if there is a player who has done something wrong, then Ponting takes him to the side and then he talks to him," Mishra said. Delhi Capitals has so far won both their matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and the side will next lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad.