RR vs KXIP: Sanju Samson lauds Rahul Tewatia

Anything chaseable in IPL: Samson after highest chase 2020-09-28 Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 4 wickets against Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of IPL 2020 in UAE’s Sharjah at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27. While addressing the post match press conference in Sharjah, the wicket-keeper batsman of Rajasthan Royals squad, Sanju Samson spoke about chasing a total of 224 runs. Sanju said, “You need extra bowler in a batsman paradise like Sharjah as you never know that which bowler is going to go for runs.” “If you are batting second in a small ground then you are one step ahead from your opponents and anything is chaseable in IPL,” he added.