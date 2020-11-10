Women’s T20: Amazing performance says Smriti Mandhana

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Nov 10 2020, 09:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 09:33 ist
About: 

Trailblazers won their maiden Women’s T20 Challenge title against Supernova on November 9 in Sharjah. “It was an amazing performance and the team was brilliant. It was amazing bowling and fielding efforts,” said   Trailblazers’s skipper Smriti Mandhana while addressing post match press conference. Trailblazers defeated previous winners Supernovas by 16 runs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. 

