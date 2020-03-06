World T20 final: ‘Just be in that moment’, says Sachin

Home
Bengaluru
Top Stories
Crime
Politics
Infrastructure
Life in the City
Bengaluru 2040
Karnataka
Top Stories
20 in '20
Politics
Districts
National
Politics
North and Central
South
East and Northeast
West
Sports
Cricket
Formula 1 with DH
Football
Tennis
Sportscene
Other Sports
Business
Budget 2020
Business News
Family Finance
Technology
DH Wheels
Opinion
DH Views
Editorials
Panorama
Comment
In Perspective
Right in the Middle
Videos
Latest Videos
Bengaluru
Karnataka
People
Popular
Features
Metrolife
Entertainment
Travel
Spectrum
Sunday Herald
Living
DH Education
Specials
Insight
Point Blank
Sunday Spotlight
Newsletter
Get the best of news in your inbox everyday
GET IT
Friday 6 Mar 2020
updated: 2:35 pm IST
E-Paper
Classifieds
BLR 31 ° C Clouds
Sensex: 37632.26
-838.35
Nifty: 11002.85
-266.15
Home
Bengaluru
Top Stories
Crime
Politics
Infrastructure
Life in the City
Bengaluru 2040
Karnataka
Top Stories
20 in '20
Politics
Districts
National
Top Stories
Politics
North and Central
South
East and Northeast
West
Sports
Cricket
Formula 1 with DH
Football
Tennis
Sportscene
Other Sports
Business
Budget 2020
Business News
Family Finance
Technology
DH Wheels
World
Opinion
DH Views
Editorials
Panorama
Comment
In Perspective
Right in the Middle
Metrolife
Your Bond With Bengaluru
Cityscape
On The Move
Lifestyle
Videos
Latest Videos
Bengaluru
Karnataka
People
Popular
Entertainment
DH Showtime
Entertainment News
DH Talkies
Arts, Books & Culture
Specials
Insight
Point Blank
Sunday Spotlight
Travel
Spectrum
Top Stories
Statescan
Living
Front Page
Health 'n' Well-Being
Fashion Folio
Food Fiesta
Sunday Herald
SH Top Stories
Entertainment
Articulations
Art & Culture
Melange
Books
Photos
Pics of the Day
DH Galleries
70 Years of DH
My Take
Your Space
DH Education
E-Paper
Newsletter
IN BRIEF:
NASA names next Mars rover
'More bus priority lanes soon'
Surrogacy Bill: A big step
Justice Muralidhar clears air
'Confront Hindu extremists'
RBI assumes YES Bank's control
Home
Sports
World T20 final: ‘Just be in that moment’, says Sachin
World T20 final: ‘Just be in that moment’, says Sachin
updates
Videos
latest
trending
all
Sedition Law: How can it affect you?
Bengaluru’s shrinking tree cover
Enemies of the State: Sedition in 10 Cases
Bengaluru gets a zero-waste juice shop
Videos
Sedition Law: How can it affect you?
Bengaluru’s shrinking tree cover
Enemies of the State: Sedition in 10 Cases
Bengaluru gets a zero-waste juice shop
ALL
DH Web Desk,
Mar 06 2020, 14:36pm ist
updated: Mar 06 2020, 14:36pm ist
Poster Image:
0
Comments
(+)
Related Videos
India's Cricket Team Leaves for Masters World Series
2019-10-18
Did you know that Indoor Cricket might just make it to the Olympics? Check out the national team hard at practice for the over-35 World Cup in South Africa!
PROMOTED STORIES