‘What will happen to his kids?’

Vinod Singh, father of late journalist Ratan Singh who was shot dead in Ballia district in UP broke down while speaking to ANI. He said, “Both our children lost their lives. What will happen to their kids? How many more days will we survive?” Meanwhile, UP Minister Anand Swarup Shukla also visited district hospital after journalist Ratan Singh was shot dead in Ballia district. He said, “A journalist has been brutally murdered & we are taking this issue seriously. Will request CM Yogi to increase compensation and give a job to his wife.”