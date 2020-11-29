You will be renamed, not Hyderabad: Owaisi tells Yogi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad lashed out at UP CM Yogi Adityanath for his comments on renaming Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar if BJP comes to power.

He said, "They want to rename. They (BJP) want to rename everywhere. You will be renamed, but not Hyderabad. UP's Chief Minister comes here and says he will rename (Hyderabad). Have you taken a contract for this?”

Yogi, who officially renamed Faizabad 'Ayodhya' and Allahabad 'Prayagraj' during his tenure, asked what objection could be raised in the case of the Telangana capital.

“If Faizabad can become Ayodhya, Allahabad can become Prayagraj, then why can't Hyderabad become Bhagyanagar?” Yogi said while addressing a public meeting in the religiously sensitive Laldarwaza area of the old city, close to Charminar, where the AIMIM shows dominance.

