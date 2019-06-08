Woman's headless body found near Jahangirpuri station

Woman's headless body found near Jahangirpuri station

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Jun 08 2019, 22:30pm ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2019, 22:44pm ist
Photo for representation.

An unidentified woman's headless body was found near Jahangirpuri Metro Station in the national capital on Saturday evening, police said. The body was found wrapped in a blanket, kept inside a metal truck, which was affixed atop a cycle, a senior police officer said.

"It seems the woman had been killed two to three days ago. The body had started to decompose and the skin had turned black," he said.

The body has been sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital and the post-mortem will be conducted on Sunday, they said.

A case was registered and an investigation is on, officials said. 

Delhi
Crime Against Women
murder
Comments (+)
 