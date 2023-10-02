10 Cuban migrants killed, 17 injured in Mexico truck accident

At least 10 Cuban migrants died and 17 others were seriously injured when a cargo truck ferrying them had an accident in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, Mexico's migration institute said on Sunday.

The accident took place along the Pacific coast stretch of the Pijijiapan-Tonalá highway in Chiapas, a common route taken by migrants who cross into Mexico from Guatemala on their way north towards the United States.

The driver of the Ford truck, which is not designed to carry so many people, fled the scene of the accident, the National Migration Institute (INM) said in a statement.