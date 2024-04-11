10 people celebrating Eid festival drown in boat accident in Indus River in Pakistan

Peshawar: As many as 10 people celebrating Eid drowned when their boat capsized in the Indus River in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday, authorities said.

The tragedy took place in the Kund Park region of Nowshera district where people, who gathered in large numbers to celebrate Eid festivities, drowned in the river at the confluence of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces, 1122 Rescue officials said.

The officials said they rescued three people.