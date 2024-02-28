10 people killed after bus falls into deep gorge in Pakistan

Peshawar: At least 10 people were killed and 15 injured when an overspeeding bus they were travelling fell into a ravine in northwest Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa late last night, police said on Wednesday.

The bus was on its way to a hilly village from Khanpur, in the Haripur district, when it met with the accident in Tarnava.

The driver lost control while negotiating a sharp turn due to overspeeding and fell into a deep gorge, police said.