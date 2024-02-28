JOIN US
Homeworld

10 people killed after bus falls into deep gorge in Pakistan

The bus was on its way to a hilly village from Khanpur, in the Haripur district, when it met with the accident in Tarnava.
Last Updated 28 February 2024, 10:30 IST

Peshawar: At least 10 people were killed and 15 injured when an overspeeding bus they were travelling fell into a ravine in northwest Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa late last night, police said on Wednesday.

The bus was on its way to a hilly village from Khanpur, in the Haripur district, when it met with the accident in Tarnava.

The driver lost control while negotiating a sharp turn due to overspeeding and fell into a deep gorge, police said.

The deceased included men, women and children.

Rescue vehicles rushed to the accident site and evacuated the injured passengers with the help of local people and shifted them to a trauma centre in Haripur district.

(Published 28 February 2024, 10:30 IST)
