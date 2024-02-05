10 police personnel killed in militant attack on Pakistan police station

Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan: At least 10 police personnel were killed and six more injured in a militant attack on a police station in northwest Pakistan on Monday, police said.

Pakistan has seen a resurgence of attacks by Islamist militants, especially those targeting security personnel, since 2022, when a ceasefire between the Pakistani Taliban and the government broke down.

Monday's attack occurred at 3 am local time (2200 GMT) when militants first targeted constables using snipers and then entered the police station, police officers in Pakistan's Draban region said.