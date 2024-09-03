11 killed, 13 injured in China bus crash

Beijing: At least 11 persons were killed and 13 injured when a bus rammed into a crowd of students at the gate of a middle school in east China's Shandong province on Tuesday, police said.

A rental bus hired for transporting students "lost control" and crashed into pedestrians in Tai'an city around 7.30 a.m., the police said.

Among 13 injured, at least one person remains in critical condition while others are stable, the police said.