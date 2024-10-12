Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

11 killed as gunmen spray passenger vehicle in Pakistan's restive NW province

The attackers sprayed the vehicle with bullets killing 11 passengers and injuring six others, including a woman.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 12:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 12:45 IST
World newsPakistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us