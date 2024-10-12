11 killed as gunmen spray passenger vehicle in Pakistan's restive NW province

<p>Peshawar: At least 11 people were killed and six others injured as unidentified gunmen opened fire on a passenger vehicle in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday.</p>.<p>The gunmen ambushed the passenger vehicle in the area of Kanj Alizai, district Kurram bordering Afghanistan, deputy commissioner said.</p>.Narrative being spread in Bangladesh that India a threat and they should join hands with Pakistan: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.<p>The attackers sprayed the vehicle with bullets killing 11 passengers and injuring six others, including a woman.</p>.<p>The law enforcement personnel rushed to the site and cordoned off the entire area and started a search operation to arrest the fleeing accused.</p>.<p>No group has claimed any responsibility as yet for the killings. </p>