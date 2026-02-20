<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20Trump">Donald Trump</a> on Thursday claimed yet again that he saved millions of lives by stopping the conflict between India and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Pakistan">Pakistan </a>in May 2025. </p><p>Trump said that he threatened to impose 200 per cent tariff on both countries, adding that the two warring nations stopped military exchanges as there's "nothing like money."</p><p>Speaking at Board of Peace, Trump's claims of the number of jets shot rose to 11 from his previous claims of eight and 10. </p>.India and Pakistan war could have been nuclear, 10 planes were shot down: Trump reiterates claim .<p>The US president said he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite India denying any involvement from a third party. </p><p>"He (Pakistani PM) said in front of our Chief of Staff that President Trump saved 25 million lives when he stopped the war between us and India...That war was raging. Planes were being shot down. And I got on the phone with both of them, and I knew them a little bit. I knew Prime Minister Modi very well...I called them, and I said, listen, I'm not doing trade deals with you two guys if you don't settle this up," Trump said.</p><p>"And all of a sudden, we worked out a deal. I said, if you fight, I'm going to put 200 per cent tariffs on each of your countries. They both wanted to fight. But when it came to money, it's nothing like money. When it came to losing a lot of money, they said, I guess we don't want to fight...11 jets were shot down. Very expensive jets," he added.</p>.'Board of Peace will look over United Nations, make sure it runs properly': Donald Trump.<p>Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also showered praises on Trump for his mediation in the conflict, calling him a "man of peace" and "saviour of people of South Asia."</p><p>"Your timely and very effective intervention to achieve a ceasefire between India and Pakistan potentially averted the loss of millions of people's lives. You have truly proved to be a man of peace and let me say you are turly saviour of the people of South Asia," Shehbaz Sharif said</p><p>Meanwhile, India refused Trump's claims, stating that the ceasefire was achieved bilaterally through the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs), without third-party involvement.</p><p>India had launched Operation Sindoor on the night of May 7, 2025, in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 tourists in April. </p><p>Terror camps within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were attacked during Operation Sindoor, following which the two countries saw heightened military exchanges for a couple of days. </p>