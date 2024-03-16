12 sentenced to jail for storming Hong Kong legislature in 2019

Hong Kong: A Hong Kong court on Saturday sentenced 12 people to jail terms of up to almost seven years in a high-profile rioting case linked to the storming of the city legislature during a pro-democracy protest in 2019.

The incident was a pivotal moment in the months-long protests that embroiled the China-ruled city in the boldest populist uprising against Chinese Communist Party rule since the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing.