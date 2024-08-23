14 dead as Indian-registered bus plunges into river in Nepal

Kathmandu: At least 14 people were killed after an Indian-registered passenger bus plunged into the Marsyangdi River in central Nepal on Friday, according to media reports.

The bus from Gorakhpur was heading toward the capital Kathmandu from the resort town of Pokhara when it drove off the highway in Aaina Pahara in the Tanahun district.

At least 29 passengers have been rescued from the bus with the number plate UP 53 FT 7623.

