15 killed in terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan

A press release issued from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday night said that on the night between January 29 and 30, “multiple terrorists, including suicide bombers, attacked Mach and Kolpur Complexes in Balochistan, which was effectively responded by law enforcement agencies (LEAs)”.

Nine terrorists were killed and three injured and captured by security forces when they tried to apparently penetrate the high-security central Mach Jail where some dangerous militants and death row prisoners are incarcerated.