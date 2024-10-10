16 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on school sheltering displaced people in Gaza, medics say

<p>Cairo: At least 16 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli airstrike on the Rufaida School in western Deir Al-Balah, which shelters displaced people in the central Gaza Strip, medics told <em>Reuters</em> on Thursday.</p>.<p>Israel needs to address urgently "catastrophic conditions" among Palestinian civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip and stop "intensifying suffering" by limiting aid deliveries, its ally the United States told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.</p><p>Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us-calls-out-israel-at-un-for-catastrophic-conditions-in-gaza-3226921</p>