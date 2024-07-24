18 killed as private airline plane crashes during takeoff at Kathmandu, pilot survives

Kathmandu: A private Nepalese airline plane crashed during takeoff and caught fire at the Tribhuvan International Airport on Wednesday, killing 18 people aboard, including a foreigner, while the pilot survived with major injuries.

The Nepalese domestic plane N9AME, belonging to Saurya Airlines, was bound for Pokhra for regular maintenance service when the accident occurred at 11.11 am.

The Bombardier CRJ-200 aircraft "suffered a runway excursion and burst into massive flames immediately", the Search and Rescue Centre of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said in a statement.

Videos posted online showed the plane being enveloped in fire and smoke. Fire engines and ambulances were rushed to the spot after the incident.

The deceased were identified as co-pilot S Katuwal and 17 employees of the Saurya Airlines, including a Nepali female and a Yemeni national. Pilot captain Manish Shakya, 37, is undergoing treatment at Kathmandu Model Hospital.

Of the deceased, 15 died on the spot while three died during treatment at a local hospital, authorities said.

Following the accident, services at the Kathmandu airport were halted briefly before being resumed, the airport authorities said.