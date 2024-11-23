Home
18 killed in sectarian violence in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Due to the deteriorating situation, all educational institutions in the district remain closed on Saturday, confirmed Muhammad Hayat Hassan, chairman of the Private Education Network.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 07:22 IST

Published 23 November 2024, 07:22 IST
World newsPakistanViolenceKhyber Pakhtunkhwa

