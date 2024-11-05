Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

2 Chinese nationals shot at by Pakistani guard in Karachi

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar instructed authorities to arrest the security guard involved in the incident.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 17:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 17:20 IST
World newsChinaPakistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us