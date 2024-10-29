Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

2 security personnel killed as many injured in Pak attack

The militants attacked bomb disposal in Jannata, in the South Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 20:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 20:23 IST
World newsPakistanattack

Follow us on :

Follow Us