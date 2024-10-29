2 security personnel killed as many injured in Pak attack

<p>Peshawar: At least two security personnel were killed and a similar number injured after a bomb disposal unit of the security forces came under attack in restive northwest Pakistan on Monday, official sources said.</p>.<p>The militants attacked bomb disposal in Jannata, in the South Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan.</p>.<p>The ambush left 2 security personnel dead and two injured. Officials said that the law enforcers immediately sealed the area and launched a search operation to arrest the accused.</p>.Supreme Court refuses to entertain terror convict Pak national's plea seeking release from Jammu and Kashmir jail.<p>In a separate incident, a security personnel was kidnapped from a mosque in the Alikhel area while he was praying in the Peshawar district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.</p>.<p>The kidnapping of the security personnel of police and FC by the militants has been on the rise for the last couple of months in southern parts of the province. </p>