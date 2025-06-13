<p>Peshawar: At least two security personnel were killed and seven others injured in an attack at a security check post in northwest Pakistan, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>The militants launched a sudden attack on the security check post in Hussain Mela, a border town in Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, on Thursday night, they said.</p>.<p>The militants infiltrated the Kurram district from the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, they claimed.</p>.<p>The injured were airlifted to a hospital in Peshawar for treatment.</p>.<p>One terrorist was arrested after a search operation was launched by the security forces, officials said.</p>.<p>The locals managed to catch the terrorist who confessed that the Taliban provided weapons and ordered the attack on the checkpost, they added. </p>