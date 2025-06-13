Menu
2 security personnel killed in attack on check post in northwest Pakistan

The militants launched a sudden attack on the security check post in Hussain Mela, a border town in Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, on Thursday night, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 11:22 IST

Published 13 June 2025, 11:22 IST
