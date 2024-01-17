2 US Navy SEALs missing after seizure of Iran-supplied advanced weapons to Houthis

During what is now being termed as the first official seizure of Advanced Conventional Weapons (ACW) - allegedly supplied by Iran to the Houthis - since the attacks on Merchant vessels began in November 2023, two SEAL operatives of the US Navy SEALs (Sea, Air, and Land Teams) went missing last week, the US Central Command or CENTCOM said.

The highly trained SEALs were operating from the USS Lewis B Puller, supported by helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). According to CENTCOM, the troops executed a complex boarding of a dhow near the coast of Somalia in international waters of the Arabian Sea— and seized Iranian-made ballistic missile and cruise missiles components.

Merriam Webster defines a dhow as an Arab lateen-rigged boat usually having a long overhang forward, a high poop, and a low waist. Such boats do not hoist a flag like the usual boats or vessels that have one to make it recognisable.