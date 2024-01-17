2 US Navy SEALs missing after seizure of Iran-supplied advanced weapons to Houthis

During what is now being termed as the first official seizure of Advanced Conventional Weapons (ACW) - allegedly supplied by Iran to the Houthis - since the attacks on Merchant vessels began in November 2023, two SEAL operatives of the US Navy SEALs (Sea, Air, and Land Teams) went missing last week, the US Central Command or CENTCOM said.
The highly trained SEALs were operating from the USS Lewis B Puller, supported by helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). According to CENTCOM, the troops executed a complex boarding of a dhow near the coast of Somalia in international waters of the Arabian Sea— and seized Iranian-made ballistic missile and cruise missiles components.
Merriam Webster defines a dhow as an Arab lateen-rigged boat usually having a long overhang forward, a high poop, and a low waist. Such boats do not hoist a flag like the usual boats or vessels that have one to make it recognisable.
The seizure and transport of the weapons from Iran to Somalia was part of a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) operation launched by the SEAL personnel.
At the time of boarding the dhow carrying the seized ACW, one of the two SEALs got knocked off by high tides in the Sea, followed by which other teammate (s) dived in, reported The Guardian. Hours after two SEALs went missing, the CENTCOM confirmed that a search operation was under way in the Gulf of Aden where SEALs have a history of conducting search operations— to locate if any long or high range weapons are being ferried.
The SEAL troops were part of a Naval Special Warfare Command unit, attached to the Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet, which has conducted regular searches of boats in the Gulf of Aden, The Telegraph reported.
“It is clear that Iran continues shipment of advanced lethal aid to the Houthis. This is yet another example of how Iran actively sows instability throughout the region in direct violation of UN Security Resolution 2216 and international law,” said CENTCOM Commander General Michael Erik Kurilla.
Seized items also included propulsion, guidance, and warheads for Houthi medium range ballistic missiles (MRBMs) and anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs), as well as air defense associated components.
Unable to trace the SEAL personnel, the US Navy sunk the dhow on Monday, after which a release by CENTCOM read: "The dhow was deemed unsafe and sunk by U.S. Navy forces. Disposition of the 14 dhow crewmembers is being determined in accordance with international law."
On Tuesday, US carried out a new military strike against Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles in Yemen which was a second follow-up attack against the Iran-backed rebel group since a US-led air and naval barrage hit dozens of the Houthi targets last week.