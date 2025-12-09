Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

20 dead after fire breaks out at seven-storey building in Indonesia's Jakarta

The fire has been extinguished and efforts to find more possible victims inside the building continue, Susatyo Purnomo Condro, the head of Central Jakarta police, told reporters.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 10:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 10:20 IST
World newsIndonesiaJakarta

Follow us on :

Follow Us