2023: India-UK FTA hopes, a Coronation and general election build-up

London: The ambitious India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) may have proved elusive even in 2023, but it remains the focal point for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to try and bolster his electoral pitch for voters increasingly disillusioned by his government over the rising cost of living and illegal migration.

As Sunak, Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister, marked the start of this year by setting out his government’s top priorities for the year ahead, the deal was not far behind on the agenda.

The two nations will begin a new round of discussions in the New Year after the 13th round was completed this month.

“The round included sessions both in-person, in London and Delhi, and virtual talks. As with round 12, these negotiations focused on complex issues including goods, services, and investment. The UK and India will continue to negotiate towards a comprehensive and ambitious Free Trade Agreement,” the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) said.

There is a strong sense that both sides are keen to get a deal over the line before Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Sunak must hit their respective campaign trails for a general election year in both countries in 2024.

The end of February 2024 is now seen as the outer time limit for the deal before leaders on both sides get into campaign mode.

“The UK and India continue to work towards an ambitious trade deal that works for both countries. We have always been clear we will only sign a deal that is fair, balanced and ultimately in the best interests of the British people and the economy,” said a spokesperson for the DBT.

“It’s the deal, not the date” has been the catchphrase of the year to distance the Sunak-led team from his former boss, Boris Johnson, ever since the ex-PM’s much-hyped “deal by Diwali” deadline was missed in October 2022.