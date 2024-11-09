21 killed, 46 injured in railway station blast in Pakistan

<p>Islamabad: At least 21 people were killed and 46 others injured on Saturday in a powerful bomb explosion at a crowded railway station in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a>'s restive Balochistan province, officials said.</p><p>The explosion ripped through the provincial capital Quetta's railway station as passengers gathered on the platform before the scheduled departure of the Jaffar Express to Peshawar.</p><p>Quetta Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Baloch said initial findings point to a possible suicide bombing.</p><p>He also confirmed that 21 people were killed in the explosion, adding that the number of victims could rise.</p><p>Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack.</p>.Four policemen injured as armed assailants attack prisoners' vans in Islamabad.<p>Preliminary reports indicate that the explosion took place at the railway station's booking office.</p><p>Rescue and law enforcement teams responded immediately, securing the area and transporting the injured and deceased to Civil Hospital Quetta, according to the provincial government spokesperson Shahid Rind.</p><p>An emergency was declared at the hospital where additional medical staff was summoned to deal with the injured, where officials said that 46 injured have been shifted so far.</p><p>The blast, which also damaged the platform's roof, was heard far and wide in various areas of the city.</p><p>Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack, terming it as "a horrific act targeting innocent civilians", and ordered an immediate investigation.</p><p>He said that terrorists are increasingly aiming civilians, labourers, women, and children, and vowed that those responsible would be pursued relentlessly.</p>