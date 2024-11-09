Home
Homeworld

21 killed, 46 injured in railway station blast in Pakistan

The explosion ripped through the provincial capital Quetta's railway station as passengers gathered on the platform before the scheduled departure of the Jaffar Express to Peshawar.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 07:19 IST

Published 09 November 2024, 04:53 IST
