22 Americans have died in Israel, 17 remain unaccounted for: White House

“Our message to all these families affected is that: you know, we’re with you. We’re grieving with you. We’re sorrowful with you. We’re worrying about you. We are going to do everything we can, particularly for those who don’t know where a loved one is, to find out where they are and to get them home with you where they belong. That includes, of course, being willing to assist in advice or counsel when it comes to hostage-recovery efforts,” he said.