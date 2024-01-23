24 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza fighting, highest single-day toll

London: Twenty-four Israeli soldiers were killed during intense fighting in Gaza in the last 24 hours, the military said on Tuesday, marking the highest one-day Israeli death toll since fighting began in the enclave.

Israel launched an offensive last week to capture Khan Younis, which it now says is the principal headquarters of the Hamas militants responsible for the October 7 attacks on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.

Military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that 21 soldiers were killed when a rocket-propelled grenade hit a tank that was guarding Israeli forces. At the same time, an explosion occurred in two, two-storey buildings where forces had planted explosives in order to destroy the buildings. The explosion triggered their collapse onto the Israeli soldiers.