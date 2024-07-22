24-year-old Chinese influencer dies due to 'overeating' during mukbang live streaming

A 24-year-old mukbang star from China died due to 'overeating', as per a report by Creaders.net.
Pan Xiaoting died due to over-eating during a live broadcast of mukbang. Mukbang is where a person eats a large quantity of food in front of the camera, which is usually live streamed.
Xiaoting got likes and gifts from viewers during her live stream. According to the report, she used to work as a waiter before. However, after she saw her classmate earn money through mukbang videos, Xiaoting also gave it a shot.
She started off with a few viewers, the number of which gradually increased. Her viewers sent her gifts and likes while she was livestreaming.
Xiaoting then started taking up extreme challenges, like eating 10 kg of food or trying out food that is difficult for the stomach to bear, Creaders.net reported.
Xiaoting's parents were concerned about her health. Quoting them, the publication said that her parents had warned her about the outcomes of eating too much.
"You really can't do this anymore, what's the use of making more money?" Do you know how much damage this does to the body," her parents said.
However, she believed that she could "bear the risk."
Her viewers too warned her against over-eating; messages which she ignored, the report said.
Xiaoting was previously hospitalised due to overeating that led to stomach bleeding. However, she kept on eating more after she was discharged from the hospital.
She challenged herself to eat for 10 hours uninterrupted on live broadcast. According to the autopsy report, Xiaoting's "abdomen was severely deformed and her stomach was stuffed with undigested food," the publication stated.
Xiaoting death has sparked concern on social media platforms, where netizens are discussing about this food culture of eating too much and live streaming it.
Published 22 July 2024, 11:22 IST