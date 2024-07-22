24-year-old Chinese influencer dies due to 'overeating' during mukbang live streaming

She started off with a few viewers, the number of which gradually increased. Her viewers sent her gifts and likes while she was livestreaming.

Xiaoting then started taking up extreme challenges, like eating 10 kg of food or trying out food that is difficult for the stomach to bear, Creaders.net reported.

Xiaoting's parents were concerned about her health. Quoting them, the publication said that her parents had warned her about the outcomes of eating too much.

"You really can't do this anymore, what's the use of making more money?" Do you know how much damage this does to the body," her parents said.

However, she believed that she could "bear the risk."

Her viewers too warned her against over-eating; messages which she ignored, the report said.

Xiaoting was previously hospitalised due to overeating that led to stomach bleeding. However, she kept on eating more after she was discharged from the hospital.