285-year old lemon sold for Rs 1.47 lakh at UK auction

In auctions we usually get to see artifacts, sometimes paintings, furniture or even clothing pieces. However, in one of the recent auctions, an unexpected item was sold for $1,780 (Rs 1.47 lakh).
In the auction held in Shropshire, UK, a 285-year old lemon was sold for $1,780.
The lemon was brought to Brettells Auctioneers by a family who accidentally found it in a drawer of a 19th-century cabinet.
The family have the lemon from their late uncle. It has a message engraved on it, which says "Given By Mr P Lu Franchini Nov 4 1739 to Miss E Baxter".
Brettells Auctioneers shared the picture of the lemon on Instagram with a caption, "When life gives you lemons…..Featured in today’s sale is this little curio inscribed ‘Given by Mr P Lu Franchini Nov 4, 1739 to Miss E Baxter".
This auction drew attention for the amount the lemon was sold for, and a comment emphasised on the lengths antique lovers would go to buy something like this.
The comment read, "You would be an absolute Lemon to not bid on this fantastic item."