285-year old lemon sold for Rs 1.47 lakh at UK auction

In auctions we usually get to see artifacts, sometimes paintings, furniture or even clothing pieces. However, in one of the recent auctions, an unexpected item was sold for $1,780 (Rs 1.47 lakh).

In the auction held in Shropshire, UK, a 285-year old lemon was sold for $1,780.

The lemon was brought to Brettells Auctioneers by a family who accidentally found it in a drawer of a 19th-century cabinet.