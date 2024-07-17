3 coal miners killed, 4 injured in Pakistan mine collapse

Peshawar: Three coal miners were killed and four others injured when a coal mine collapsed in northwestern Pakistan, police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Darra Adam Khel town, 35 km southwest of Peshawar. The miners hailed from Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, they said.

Emergency response teams were quick to reach the site, where they managed to retrieve the bodies of the three deceased miners. The four injured workers were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.