Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

3, including shooter, killed at high school hockey game in Rhode Island

The two people killed appeared to be adults, according to Goncalves.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 03:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 03:23 IST
World newsShootingHockeykilling

Follow us on :

Follow Us