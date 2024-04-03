3 judges of Pakistan's Lahore High Court receive threatening white-powder letters

The police took the employee of the courier company who delivered the letter into custody and shifted him to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

The white powder is suspected to be anthrax. "The powder has been sent to a laboratory for examination whether it is anthrax," a Punjab police spokesperson said.

A day earlier, all eight judges of IHC, including Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, received 'suspected anthrax-laced letters.'

The threatening letters to high court judges surfaced after the Supreme Court took suo motu notice and formed a seven-member bench chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to hear the case of six IHC justices who accused spy agencies, including ISI, of meddling in judicial matters.

The IHC judges had alleged that their bedrooms were bugged, and their relatives were abducted and tortured by the intelligence agencies' personnel to get desired verdicts.