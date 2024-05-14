3 killed in firing and teargas shelling by security forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

On Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had approved a Rs 23 billion subsidy for immediate release to the region after the negotiations between the protesters and the regional government ended in a deadlock.

However, the government’s decision to dole out the subsidy failed to pacify the region, the report said.

The disputed region also witnessed clashes on Saturday between the police and activists of a rights movement, leaving at least one police officer dead and injuring over 100 people, mostly policemen. A complete strike has also been observed in the territory since Friday, bringing life to a halt.

Shortly before the violence, Prime Minister Sharif and the disputed region's "prime minister" Anwarul Haq after a meeting had approved the release of Pakistani Rs 23 billion for the region on account of power and wheat subsidies.

The subsidised rate for 40kg flour will be Pakistani Rs 2,000, down from Pakistani Rs 3,100. The electricity tariff was reduced to Pakistani Rs 3, Rs 5 and Rs 6 per unit for up to 100, 300, and more than 300 units, respectively, the Dawn reported.

The protest is led by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which has traders at the forefront in most parts of the region, who have been seeking the provision of electricity as per hydropower generation cost in the region, subsidised wheat flour and an end to the privileges of the elite class.

After the subsidy was announced by the government, the movement leaders said they would decide about it after the issuance of notifications.

The notifications immediately went viral on social media.

On Tuesday, the JAAC called off the ongoing protests as the government "accepted all the demands of the protesters", a JAAC head Shaukat Nawaz Mir said, asking protesters to return to their homes and businesses.

"The shutter-down strike is being called off," he added.

Speaking to a gathering on Monday evening, Mir had said that their legal team would “legally examine” the notifications issued by the government.

“If these notifications do not fulfil legal requirements in accordance with our charter of demand, we, the joint action committee members will unanimously decide our next course of action tonight,” he said.