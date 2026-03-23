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3 more members of Pak-linked espionage racket held; did recce of security, railway installations

Till now, 18 individuals, including six minors, have been held in connection with the sensational case.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 15:23 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 15:23 IST
World newsPakistanIndia

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