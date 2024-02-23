33 non-profit bodies to participate in second India Giving Day in US

Urging Indian Americans and 'friends of India' to donate generously, Counts said, “Give when you have surplus. If someone is just living paycheck to paycheck and is struggling economically, they can give in other ways. They can give their time. I wouldn't want them to be giving financially. But for those who have been fortunate enough who've worked hard to develop some surplus financial resources, giving can be something that's done in a communal and collective way.”

He said that for many who are part of India Giving Day, it is where they were born or where their parents were born. Giving is an opportunity to really change that society for the better, to give new opportunities of healthcare, education, environment preservation, livelihoods.