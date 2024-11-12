35 killed, 43 injured as man rams car into crowd in Chinese city

<p>Beijing: Thirty-five people were killed and 43 others injured when a 62-year old man rammed his car into a crowd in China’s Zhuhai City on Monday, official media reported on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Zhuhai is currently hosting China’s prestigious airshow.</p>.Two Delhi traffic police personnel dragged for 20 metres in hit-and-run incident.<p>The 62-year-old driver, a divorced man identified as Fan, rammed his car at around 7:48 pm Monday, when citizens were exercising at the sports centre in Zhuhai City, about 2,200 kms south of Beijing, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted Zhuhai public security bureau as saying.</p>.<p>He was detained soon after the incident, Xinhua said.</p>.<p>It was, however, not immediately clear whether it was an accident or an attack.</p>.<p>Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts to treat the people injured in the car ramming case and also demanded punishing the perpetrator in accordance with the law, the Xinhua added.</p>.<p>While reports of the incident are widely censored in the official media, videos posted on X showed distressing visuals of bodies lying on the street with people crying for help. </p>