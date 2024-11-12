Home
35 killed, 43 injured as man rams car into crowd in Chinese city

It was, however, not immediately clear whether it was an accident or an attack.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 12:21 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 12:21 IST
World newsChinaHit and Run

