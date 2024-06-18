36 Ahmadi community members arrested in Pakistan for animal sacrifice on Eid-ul Adha

"Preventing Ahmadis from offering their religious rites within the confinement of four walls is a grave violation of their human rights as well as a clear violation of the judgements by the Supreme Court of Pakistan," he said.

Mahmood said that Ahmadis are being harassed throughout the country, especially in Punjab, not only by extremists but also by law enforcement agencies.

He said the police not only detained Ahmadis, but also their sacrificial animals.

Mahmood said that in some places, Ahmadis were also pressured not to offer Eid prayers on Monday.

"Instead of protecting Ahmadis from harassment and violence, the police officials are calling in Ahmadiyya leadership in various police stations and are threatening them that if any Ahmadi is found performing the 'Qurbani' or offering Eid prayers, then they are in imminent danger from the TLP," he said.

"It has come to be known that the intelligence agencies have also issued a threat alert on the occasion of Eid against Ahmadis," he said.

The Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan has demanded the immediate release of the Ahmadis detained on Eid and urged authorities to take steps to ensure their religious freedom.