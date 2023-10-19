News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

3,785 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since Oct 7: Gaza health ministry

Of the total death toll, 1,524 were children and 1,000 were women. 44 health workers had been killed in Gaza, while four hospitals were out of service.
Last Updated 19 October 2023, 11:58 IST

Follow Us

Gaza: At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed and 12,493 wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, the health ministry in Gaza said on Thursday.

Of the total death toll, 1,524 were children and 1,000 were women, ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra told a press conference.

Al-Qudra added that 44 health workers had been killed in Gaza, while four hospitals were out of service and 14 basic healthcare services had stopped functioning.

"There are no medicine stocks in any of the hospitals in Gaza," Al-Qudra added, calling on the international community to expedite the delivery of aid to Gaza. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 October 2023, 11:58 IST)
World newsIsraelPalestineHamasGaza

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT