4 Indians killed in single-vehicle crash in Canada

<p>Ottawa: Four Indian nationals were killed and one injured when the car they were travelling in crashed and burst into flames in Canada's Ontario province, authorities said.</p><p>The accident occurred last week on Thursday in the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Cherry Street area of Toronto city, police said in a press release.</p><p>The five people, between the ages of 25-32, were travelling in a Tesla when it "lost control and struck the guard rail and then a concrete pillar" before bursting into flames, the press release said.</p>.Sikh separatist Pannun claims Indian 'spy network' operates in US and Canada.<p>“We have gathered some evidence so far to suggest that speed was a factor,” Toronto Police Duty Inspector Phillip Sinclair was quoted as saying by the Toronto Sun newspaper.</p><p>Four of the car occupants were pronounced dead on the scene by the police officials responding to the accident, the press release said. The fifth occupant, a 25-year-old woman, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.</p><p>She was rescued by a passing motorist who stopped to help, according to the report.</p><p>"Heartfelt condolences on tragic loss of Indian nationals in car accident that took place yesterday in Toronto," the official handle of the Indian Consulate in Toronto said in a post on X.</p><p>The post added that the consulate was in regular touch with local authorities and affected families in Canada and India. "All required assistance is being provided," it said.</p><p>Police have asked residents and drivers who may have dash camera footage or witnessed the event to contact investigators. </p>