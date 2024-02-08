5 Indian-origin people arrested in Canada for extortion targeting South Asian businesses

Superintendent Shelley Thompson, who heads the unit, at a news conference on Wednesday, said a total of 24 charges have been laid in relation to the 29 extortion attempts under investigation. Thompson said in nine of those instances, guns were fired at unoccupied businesses, according to the Toronto Star newspaper. However, no injuries were reported in connection with the shootings.

She further said the targeted businesses vary but include restaurants and bakeries, trucking and transport companies and independent used car dealerships, all with South Asian owners. Explaining the modus operandi, Thompson said the owners were contacted either by phone, social media apps or video calling services like WhatsApp.

The financial demands varied from victim to victim, Thompson said, but the perpetrators would always ask for either cash or money transfers of Canadian dollars or Indian rupees.

Similar extortion attempts are under investigation by law enforcement in Edmonton, the Lower Mainland of British Columbia and several jurisdictions in the US, she said.

She said the Peel task force is in touch with police services in all of those locations, as well as with the police agencies in India.

“There is currently no information to suggest that the extortion attempts in Peel are connected to wider Indian organised crime,” Thompson said, adding that such a possibility is being actively investigated.

"One of the reasons we are doing this (news conference) is to put it out there to the community that we are looking for information," she said. The investigators believe there are likely more victims.