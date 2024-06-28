5 years after marriage, China woman discovers her 'doctor' husband is jobless during divorce: Report

Believing that she has been married to a 'doctor', a woman in China was surprised to know that her husband is actually unemployed.
After 5 years of marriage, a woman filed for divorce in Wuxi court in Shanghai after she was fed up with her husband not contributing financially at home.
Little did she know that her husband, for past five years was putting up an act of being a 'doctor', as reported by Yangtze Evening News.
According to the publication, the couple got into multiple fights over "financial matters" and that he often "hit her".
Both husband and wife were divorced from their previous spouses, and three months after meeting each other, they registered their marriage and later had a daughter.
The man told his wife that he is a senior doctor in a major hospital in city; for which he used to go to work early in the morning and returned home late.
However, according to the wife he never gave any money to her, and when asked about it, he changed the subject.
Suspicious over her husband's behaviour, she inquired with the hospital where he said he was working. After investigating, she found out that the hospital had never hired him.
Upon finding the evidence, the man confessed that he is actually jobless and bought all the documents online.
He said, "I lied for the purpose of contending for my daughter’s custody." he also admitted that all this while his mother has been funding for him.
The court after granting divorce to the couple, gave their daughter's custody to the woman and the man was told to pay 1,000 yuan (Rs 11,477.60) every month for her upbringing.
