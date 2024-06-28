5 years after marriage, China woman discovers her 'doctor' husband is jobless during divorce: Report

According to the publication, the couple got into multiple fights over "financial matters" and that he often "hit her".

Both husband and wife were divorced from their previous spouses, and three months after meeting each other, they registered their marriage and later had a daughter.

The man told his wife that he is a senior doctor in a major hospital in city; for which he used to go to work early in the morning and returned home late.

However, according to the wife he never gave any money to her, and when asked about it, he changed the subject.

Suspicious over her husband's behaviour, she inquired with the hospital where he said he was working. After investigating, she found out that the hospital had never hired him.