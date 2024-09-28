50 killed, 120 injured in eight-day clashes between warring tribes in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar: At least 50 people have been killed and 120 others injured in clashes between two warring tribes over a piece of land during the last eight days in Pakistan's restive northwestern Kurram district, bordering Afghanistan, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the clashes started over a land dispute in the Upper Kurram area of Boshehra, leading to gunfire and triggering clashes.

A temporary ceasefire was implemented in the violence-hit areas on Saturday with the cooperation of tribal elders, Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud said.