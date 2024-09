Dubai: Lebanon's health ministry said at least 50 people were killed and more than 300 wounded, including children, women and medics, in Israeli strikes on Monday that targeted southern Lebanon.

Lebanon received more than 80,000 suspected Israeli call attempts asking people to evacuate their areas, the head of telecoms company Ogero, Imad Kreidieh, told Reuters on Monday.

Such calls were "psychological warfare to make havoc and chaos", he added