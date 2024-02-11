6 dead after helicopter crashes in California

A helicopter carrying six people crashed and caught on fire Friday night near the California-Nevada border, killing all of those aboard, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that the Eurocopter EC130 helicopter crashed about 10 pm local time near Nipton, California, an unincorporated community about 60 miles south of Las Vegas in eastern San Bernardino County.

The helicopter departed from Palm Springs, California, at 8:45 pm local time and it was headed toward Boulder City, Nevada, said Michael Graham, a board member with the National Transportation Safety Board, during a news conference Saturday.