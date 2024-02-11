6 dead after helicopter crashes in California

A helicopter carrying six people crashed and caught on fire Friday night near the California-Nevada border, killing all of those aboard, authorities said.
The Federal Aviation Administration said that the Eurocopter EC130 helicopter crashed about 10 pm local time near Nipton, California, an unincorporated community about 60 miles south of Las Vegas in eastern San Bernardino County.
The helicopter departed from Palm Springs, California, at 8:45 pm local time and it was headed toward Boulder City, Nevada, said Michael Graham, a board member with the National Transportation Safety Board, during a news conference Saturday.
The charter flight crashed near Halloran Springs, California, about 10:08 pm, Graham said, adding that all of those onboard — two crew members and four passengers — were killed. He said that witnesses reported that the helicopter crashed amid rainy and wintry conditions.
“I’d like to express our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this terrible tragedy,” Graham said. The names of the people who died will be released after they are identified and their family members are notified, officials said.
The flight was operated by Orbic Air LLC, which officials said is based out of Burbank, California. The helicopter was last seen near Barstow, California, at 9:49 pm, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking service.
The NTSB and FAA are investigating the crash, officials said.