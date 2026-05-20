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600 suspected cases of Ebola, 139 suspected deaths, numbers expected to rise: WHO chief

Tedros declared ⁠the ⁠emergency at the weekend, the first time a WHO chief has taken that step without first consulting experts.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 10:06 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 10:06 IST
World newsWorld Health OrganizationEbola virus

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