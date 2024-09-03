A $37 billion disappearing act: Russian company Banknota LLC posts record profit, vanishes

Billionaires 'disappearing' isn't unheard of. But have you ever heard of a multi-billion dollar company disappearing without a trace? Well, there's always a first time.

According to multiple media reports, a mystery Russian firm named Banknota LLC posted a whopping $37 billion profit last year—surpassing all Russian firms barring state-owned energy giants Rosneft and Gazprom—but disappeared shortly afterwards.

Set up in 2023 by one Dmitry Frolov, who had charges of petty theft against his name, the unheard of Banknota claimed to be dealing in mortages, car loans, and business-facing loans.

While it avoided most prying eyes, it came under investigation by Russian broadcaster RTVI, which found that not only did the company post unimaginable profits, but that it did not have any offices at registered addresses, and that it lacked a banking licence required for the disbursement of loans.

After its founding, the company did maintain a website and advertised in newspapers, but disappeared without a trace in August this year, with all physical and virtual traces disappearing.