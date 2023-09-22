A full day of negotiations but no deal in Hollywood writers' strike

Top Hollywood executives joined negotiations between striking screenwriters and the major entertainment studios for the second straight day Thursday, leading to hope on both sides that a work stoppage in its fifth month could be nearing an end.
The sides remained at odds over several points, however, after a full day of talks, which stretched from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Los Angeles, according to three people familiar with the talks who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the diplomatic nature of the negotiations. It was not immediately clear if the talks would continue Friday.
Ted Sarandos, co-chair of Netflix; David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery; Donna Langley, chief content officer of Universal Pictures; and Robert Iger, Disney’s CEO, took part Thursday. They were joined by representatives of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which bargains on behalf of entertainment companies, and from the Writers Guild of America, which represents more than 11,000 television and film writers.
The writers’ strike — along with one by Hollywood actors that began July 14 — has essentially shut down the majority of the entertainment industry. The financial damage done to the industry and the many ancillary businesses that depend on it has been significant.
The talks Wednesday were the first time in a month that the sides had held talks. Because those talks were encouraging, the parties returned Thursday.
The writers have been on strike for 143 days. (The longest writers’ strike was 153 days in 1988.) The union has been arguing that the streaming era has worsened its members’ pay and working conditions.
For their part, the studios have said they are offering the highest wage increase to writers in more than three decades, while also including protections against artificial intelligence.